Air defense forces shot down 15 Shahed drones. There is a hit and a dead person in Odesa

On the night of December 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones from Cape Chauda (Crimea). Air defense forces shot down 15 attack drones out of 18.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in the destruction of Russian drones. The main directions of the attack were Khmelnytskyi and Odesa.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed that for almost two hours, the occupiers attacked the Izmail district. They targeted the port infrastructure of the Danube. There is damage to the warehouse, elevator and truck. The driver of one of the vans died.

A fire broke out on the spot, which was extinguished by the employees of the State Emergency Service.