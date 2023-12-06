Military personnel will be able to book “Ukrzaliznytsia” tickets, even if they are sold out

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a ticket ordering service for military personnel, which will allow them to book tickets even if they are no longer on sale.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

Special order tickets are available for 17 of the most popular military trains. In particular, these are routes to cities located close to the war zone.

To order a ticket, you need to leave a request on the portal no later than six hours before the departure of the train, and then buy a ticket at the ticket office no later than an hour before departure.

"From now on, servicemen can purchase a travel document, even if the trip is sudden, for example, for treatment, on a business trip or to visit relatives on a long-awaited vacation, and the tickets have already been sold out. We believe that this will make life easier for those to whom we owe freedom and life," noted the chairman of the board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" Yevhen Lyashchenko.