“Ukrzaliznytsia” will increase ticket prices for some international trains

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will raise ticket prices for some international trains in order to reduce losses from passenger transportation.

This was reported by the press service of the carrier.

The price of tickets for the Kyiv — Warsaw — Kyiv train will increase by 72%. At the same time, cheaper alternative options in this direction will be available. Depending on the seat class , the fare to Khelm and back will increase as follows: for trains from Dnipro — within 4-11%, from Kharkiv — 17-48%, from Kyiv — 15-47%.

The fare on night trains to Vienna and Przemyśl will increase by 3%. The price for travel in "Intercity+" Kyiv — Przemyśl — Kyiv will increase by 26%, and on the night train Odesa — Przemyśl — Odesa — by 37-49%.

The price of train tickets to Chisinau and Budapest will remain unchanged.

The new tariffs will come into effect on December 10, 2023. Until December 10, when buying a ticket for any day, passengers will pay the old price.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" decided to raise the prices of some tickets, because every year losses from passenger transportation amount to more than 12 billion hryvnias. This will also allow you to keep the cost of tickets for travel within Ukraine.