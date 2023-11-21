“Ukrzaliznytsia” has scheduled 14 new trains for 2024. The changes

For 2024, "Ukrzaliznytsia" has scheduled 14 new trains: 11 domestic and 3 international. In addition, the carrier improved 19 trains in Ukraine and abroad, as well as appointed new connections for the regions.

This was reported in the press service of the "Ukrzaliznytsia".

In particular, in the international direction:

appointed a new train No. 119/120 Dnipro — Chelm with a convenient connection in the direction of Warsaw. This train speeds up the journey to the capital of Poland by 4 hours from the Dnipro, as compared to the flight via Przemyśl;

with a convenient connection in the direction of Warsaw. This train speeds up the journey to the capital of Poland by 4 hours from the Dnipro, as compared to the flight via Przemyśl; the new international trains Chop — Vienna and Chop — Prague connect immediately with a number of trains in Ukraine.

On domestic routes:

No. 51/52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia will run every other day through the Dnipro to Odesa;

will run every other day through the Dnipro to Odesa; No. 129/130 Kremenchuk — Chernivtsi will run every other day. For the first time, residents of Chernivtsi will have a direct connection with Kremenchuk and an alternative opportunity to reach Kyiv and other cities;

will run every other day. For the first time, residents of Chernivtsi will have a direct connection with Kremenchuk and an alternative opportunity to reach Kyiv and other cities; No. 216/215 Zaporizhzhia — Chernivtsi will run daily and connect Bukovyna with Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia;

will run daily and connect Bukovyna with Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia; No. 193/192 Kryvyi Rih — Yasinya will run every other day and for the first time will connect Kryvyi Rih with the Carpathians by direct connection;

will run every other day and for the first time will connect Kryvyi Rih with the Carpathians by direct connection; No. 345/346 Uzhhorod — Chernivtsi will run daily through the popular ski resort in Slavsk;

will run daily through the popular ski resort in Slavsk; No. 28/27 Kyiv — Mukachevo was scheduled for peak dates. A daily train will connect the capital with Slavsk and Transcarpathia.

was scheduled for peak dates. A daily train will connect the capital with Slavsk and Transcarpathia. No. 145/146 Sumy — Rakhiv will connect with the ski resorts of Prykarpattia and Transcarpathia;

will connect with the ski resorts of Prykarpattia and Transcarpathia; No. 365/366 Lutsk — Rakhiv will go through Morshyn, Dolyna, Kalush, Frankivsk, Yaremche, Bukovel, Vorokhta. In addition, Lviv will have the most convenient connection with the mountainous area;

will go through Morshyn, Dolyna, Kalush, Frankivsk, Yaremche, Bukovel, Vorokhta. In addition, Lviv will have the most convenient connection with the mountainous area; No. 368/367 Lutsk — Uzhhorod will connect Lutsk with Lviv, Mukachevo and Chop.

will connect Lutsk with Lviv, Mukachevo and Chop. Intercity No. 747/748 Kyiv — Ternopil will run daily through Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia.

will run daily through Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia. Intercity No. 745/746 Kyiv — Lviv, which will provide a morning connection between Lviv and Kyiv.

Also, trains No. 5/6 Zaporizhzhia — Yasinya, No. 40/39 Zaporizhzhia — Solotvyno, and the train Lutsk — Uzhhorod, which in the new schedule received new numbering 368/367, will also become daily.

Train No. 25/26 Odesa — Rakhiv received a more convenient evening departure from Odesa at 18:20 instead of 14:02, and the route of train No. 357/358 Kyiv — Vorokhta will be extended to Yasinya station, from where popular flights to the mountains begin.

The new train schedule for 2024 was developed taking into account the feedback of passengers. More than 7 000 users of the "Ukrzaliznytsia" mobile application expressed their opinion about this.