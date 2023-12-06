In Nepal, men who recruited young people to the Russian army were detained

Police in Nepal have arrested ten people who illegally extorted large sums of money for tourist visas from unemployed youths who were then illegally recruited into the Russian army.

Reuters reports that the detainees are in custody.

"We are discussing the matter with government lawyers and will take them to court," Kathmandu District Police Chief Bhupendra Khatri noted.

According to him, the detainees illegally took up to $9 000 from each and sent "clients" to Russia on guest (tourist) visas, mainly through the UAE. Then these "tourists" were recruited into the Russian army.

"This is a case of people smuggling, [...] organized crime," Khatri added.