In Nepal, men who recruited young people to the Russian army were detained

Police in Nepal have arrested ten people who illegally extorted large sums of money for tourist visas from unemployed youths who were then illegally recruited into the Russian army.
Reuters reports that the detainees are in custody.
"We are discussing the matter with government lawyers and will take them to court," Kathmandu District Police Chief Bhupendra Khatri noted.
According to him, the detainees illegally took up to $9 000 from each and sent "clients" to Russia on guest (tourist) visas, mainly through the UAE. Then these "tourists" were recruited into the Russian army.
"This is a case of people smuggling, [...] organized crime," Khatri added.
- On December 5, the government of Nepal demanded from Russia to stop recruiting and return from the army up to 200 Nepalis who are involved in the war against Ukraine. The government also demands the return of the bodies of six citizens killed in the fighting and is trying to negotiate with Ukraine on the extradition of one prisoner.
- On December 4, journalist Andriy Tsaplienko published a video of the interrogation of a captured Nepali. The 22-year-old man said that his visa had expired and he allegedly could not pay for his studies, so he joined the Russian army. He was promised 195 000 rubles (77 000 hryvnias), but only 4 000 rubles (1 589 hryvnias) were paid.
- Nepal remains an extremely isolated and poor country with high unemployment. This is used by Russian recruiters, luring unemployed Nepalese to serve in the occupation forces. Citizens of Nepal, in addition to their army, can serve in the armies of Britain and India. However, there are no such agreements with Russia.