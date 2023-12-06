The Defense Forces eliminated 1 270 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions at the frontline

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the districts of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Zolota Nyva, and Verbove.

According to the General Staff, 97 combat clashes took place at the front last day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, defenders repelled eight attacks in the Synkivka and Novoselivske areas. Near Kreminna, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry, Bilohorivka, Terny, Spirne, Vesele, and Rozdolivka.

Near Bakhmut, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 10 assaults in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, and continue to attack on the southern flank.

In addition, the Russians do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske.

18 enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka were also unsuccessful, and an assault near Zolota Nyva was also unsuccessful. In Zaporizhzhia, all attacks in the Verbove area were repulsed. In the direction of Melitopol, active actions continue to exhaust the Russian army, and on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, Ukrainian units are holding a bridgehead, conducting counter-battery combat and destroying the enemyʼs rear.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 6, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated approximately 335,110 Russian troops, including 1 270 in the last 24 hours.