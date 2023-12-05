Politico: President of the European Council will cut short his visit to China due to Viktor Orbanʼs pressure on Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will cut short his first visit to China since 2019 by a day due to the risk of disrupting the EU leadersʼ summit — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is putting pressure on him and wants to remove negotiations with Ukraine on joining the EU from the agenda.

Politico, citing an official representative of the EU, writes that Michel will be at the EU-China summit for one day and will return to Brussels to continue discussions with leaders on further actions. In part, he is forced to go by the lack of a secure channel for negotiations with China. There are fears that the Chinese special services will listen to him.

Michel already met with Orbán last week in Budapest, trying to defuse tensions ahead of a summit of EU leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron also wants to meet with Orban. He invited him to Paris.

Politico wrote that the French president invited the Hungarian prime minister to find a compromise regarding Ukraine, and Orbán is inclined to do so. The newspaperʼs source said Orbán had "raised the stakes" to get more money from the EU. The spokesman of the Prime Minister of Hungary has already confirmed that Viktor Orbán will go to Paris this week.