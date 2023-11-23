The European Commission will allocate €900 million to Hungary. This could help unblock aid to Ukraine

The European Commission has approved the payment of €900 million in advance payments within the framework of the previously frozen fund to support the economy of Hungary. Thus, the EU is trying to convince Hungary to unblock the aid package to Ukraine.

“Reuters” writes about it.

Earlier, the European Commission excluded Hungary from the economic stimulus program to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic due to signs of corruption and Orbánʼs governmentʼs retreat from the principles of the rule of law.

In response, Hungary effectively vetoed the EUʼs decision to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in economic aid until 2027. Orban also threatens to block the start of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the European Union.

The Eurocouncil will now have four weeks to approve the European Commissionʼs assessment and allow Hungary to receive the funds.