The Russians shelled Kherson. Two people died

On the morning of December 5, the Russian army attacked Kherson. Preliminary, two people died.

This was reported by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

He added that one more person was injured. Later, the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko added that he was also injured during another shelling of the central part of the city — he was hospitalized.

The Russians also hit a medical facility. Two doctors received minor injuries. Help them on the spot.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Russian army has been shelling Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank since morning, explosions have been heard since 09:00.

Over the past day, the Russians shelled the Kherson urban territorial community 22 times, using 77 shells. Then one man died, four people were injured.