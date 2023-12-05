The Defense Forces eliminated 1 030 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions at the frontline

The Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in six directions over the past day. The most were repelled in Avdiivka — 18. In total, there were 73 combat clashes during the day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks by occupiers in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks by invaders in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry, Belogorivka of Luhansk Oblast, and Terni of Donetsk Oblast.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the occupiers, who do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. The defense forces successfully repelled 18 attacks by the invader in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Severne of the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the Russians in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks. The occupiers did not storm the Shakhtarsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks of the invaders who tried to restore the lost position in the areas south of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are holding occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Between February 24, 2022 and December 5, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated approximately 333 840 Russian soldiers, including 1 030 in the last 24 hours.