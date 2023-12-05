Russia fired 6 missiles at Donetsk region and Kherson region at night. Air defense shot down another 10 drones

On the night of December 5, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed drones and six S-300 missiles. Defenders destroyed 10 unmanned aerial vehicles.

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones were launched from two directions — from Kursk region and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and also hit civilian objects in Donetsk and Kherson regions with anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Consequences of the attack

Donetsk region: the occupiers carried out an airstrike on the village of Severny. Five apartment buildings were damaged. The units of the State Emergency Service rescued one person.

The city of Selidove came under enemy fire, there the occupiers destroyed a five-story building of an educational institution, two private enterprises and an apartment building. There were no casualties.

Kherson region: at 23:20, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on the city of Kherson. The cinema building was destroyed, rescuers contained the fire.

Kharkiv region: in the village of Borova, a drone strike damaged a cultural center, a village council building and a private house.

The Russian military also struck residential buildings and commercial buildings in the city of Chuhuiv with a drone. One person was injured.

Lviv region: Early in the morning at 4:00 a.m., three Shahed attacked an infrastructure object in the region. A fire broke out there, which was promptly extinguished by the workers. There are minor damages. There were no casualties or damage.