During the night, the defenders destroyed 18 drones and one missile

On the night of December 4, 2023, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed 136/131 strike UAVs from Crimea, as well as an X-59 guided air missile from the territory of the occupied Kherson region.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders destroyed 18 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in at least nine regions of Ukraine.