Petro Poroshenko confirmed that he wanted to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

During the briefing, Peopleʼs Deputy Petro Poroshenko confirmed that he wanted to meet with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, during his foreign business trip.
He planned meetings with the leadership of the "skeptic states" in order to convince them to make positive decisions for Ukraine, in particular, about the start of negotiations on joining the EU. They planned meetings with the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia.
Petro Poroshenko explained his refusal to travel abroad as a "petty internal political struggle" and stated that all details of the trip to the United States and Poland were agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Later, Poroshenko announced that his lawyers would write a statement about initiating a criminal case against the leadership of the parliament and appeal against the cancellation of this business trip.
- On December 1, Petro Poroshenko was once again not allowed abroad on a business trip. The first vice-speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, explained that he canceled the deputyʼs trip after receiving a letter marked "For official use", the content of which he cannot divulge.
- The next day, the SBU commented on the situation and noted that Russia could use Poroshenkoʼs planned meeting with Viktor Orban, who is known for his pro-Russian position, for provocations on the international stage and a decrease in support for foreign partners. Later, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó stated that Peopleʼs Deputy Petro Poroshenko really wanted to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
- Petro Poroshenko himself reported that he was planning a trip to Poland and the USA, where he was to have "dozens of meetings". And the press service of the "European Solidarity" party wrote that the SBUʼs publication was false.