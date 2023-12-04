Petro Poroshenko confirmed that he wanted to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Orban

During the briefing, Peopleʼs Deputy Petro Poroshenko confirmed that he wanted to meet with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, during his foreign business trip.

He planned meetings with the leadership of the "skeptic states" in order to convince them to make positive decisions for Ukraine, in particular, about the start of negotiations on joining the EU. They planned meetings with the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia.

Petro Poroshenko explained his refusal to travel abroad as a "petty internal political struggle" and stated that all details of the trip to the United States and Poland were agreed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Later, Poroshenko announced that his lawyers would write a statement about initiating a criminal case against the leadership of the parliament and appeal against the cancellation of this business trip.