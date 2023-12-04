The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that Poroshenko wanted to meet with Prime Minister Orban

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó stated that the MP Petro Poroshenko really wanted to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
This is reported by the Hungarian news portal “Telex”.
According to Szijártó, the meeting was supposed to take place on the initiative of Petro Poroshenko. And Viktor Orban, in turn, "is happy to negotiate with anyone", in particular with former leaders of foreign countries.
As for the topic of the meeting of politicians, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not name it, commenting on it as follows: "letʼs not get caught up in such a fantasy."
- On December 1, Petro Poroshenko was once again not allowed abroad on a business trip. The Verkhovna Rada explained that they canceled the MPʼs business trip after receiving a letter marked "For official use", the content of which he cannot divulge.
- The next day, SBU commented on the situation and noted that Russia could use Poroshenkoʼs planned meeting with Viktor Orban, who is known for his pro-Russian position, for provocations on the international stage and a decrease in support for foreign partners.
- Petro Poroshenko himself reported that he was planning a trip to Poland and the USA, where he was to have "dozens of meetings". And the press service of the "European Solidarity" party wrote that SBUʼs publication was false.