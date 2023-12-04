The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that Poroshenko wanted to meet with Prime Minister Orban

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijártó stated that the MP Petro Poroshenko really wanted to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

This is reported by the Hungarian news portal “Telex”.

According to Szijártó, the meeting was supposed to take place on the initiative of Petro Poroshenko. And Viktor Orban, in turn, "is happy to negotiate with anyone", in particular with former leaders of foreign countries.

As for the topic of the meeting of politicians, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not name it, commenting on it as follows: "letʼs not get caught up in such a fantasy."