The Supreme Council of Justice allowed to take into custody the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who were exposed for taking bribes

The Supreme Council of Justice agreed to the detention of four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who were found to have received $35 000 in bribes for making the "necessary" decision.

This was reported by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

The anti-corruption center writes that it is about judges Vyacheslav Dzyubin, Ihor Palenyk, Viktor Hlynyanyi and Yuriy Slyva. According to the investigation, one of the judges offered a representative of an unnamed company for money to cancel the seizure of property. For this, he and three other judges were given $35 000.

NABU detectives managed to record that Judge Hlynyanyi, in a conversation with Palenyk, allegedly said that in this case he was offered $15 000 for the removal of the arrest, the Central Committee writes. To which Palenyk said that they were offered $25 000 through Dzyubin. Palenyk assumed that the lawyers were simply looking for someone who would be cheaper to resolve the issue, while Hlynyanyi allegedly agreed that the higher offer was better.

The money was handed over on November 28 — the mediator-judge kept $10 000 for himself, and put $25 000 in a whiskey box that he was supposed to give to his colleagues. They have already shared what they received among themselves.