In November, the gambling business paid a record amount of taxes

The gambling business paid UAH 2.26 billion in taxes in November, which is ten times more than for the whole of 2021 and three times more than for the whole of 2022.

This is the largest amount of tax paid by gaming companies for a month in 2023. The previous record was recorded in August — UAH 2 billion, as the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

Income from the gambling business for October amounted to UAH 700.8 million, and in 2022, the gambling business paid a total of UAH 730.9 million in taxes.

Ярослав Железняк / Telegram

Tax revenues from gambling market operators for 2023 were supposed to amount to about UAH 8 billion, but the companies have already paid UAH 9.6 billion.

However, revenues may increase significantly if the operators agree to pay UAH 51.2 billion in additional taxes, which were additionally assessed by the State Tax Service — but the companies are preparing to challenge this decision in the courts.