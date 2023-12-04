The Israeli Defence Forces expanded the ground operation to the entire territory of Gaza

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) is expanding its ground operations to the entire territory of the Gaza Strip.

This was stated by the spokesman of the IDF Daniel Hagari, as reports CNN.

According to him, the Israeli military will conduct an operation against Hamas strongholds.

Daniel Hagari also emphasized the "importance of air support that its air force provides to ground forces," noting that airstrikes on Hamas headquarters, weapons factories, tunnels and missile launch sites reduce threats to the ground operation.

"Our policy is clear — we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory," he said.