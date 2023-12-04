The Defense Forces eliminated 770 occupiers over the past day. The situation by directions at the frontline

Last day, the Russian occupiers advanced in all directions of the frontline — from Kupyansk to Zaporizhzhia. The Defense Forces destroyed the enemy anti-aircraft missile and gun complex "Pantsir" and repelled 68 attacks.

This was reported in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kupyansk direction — near Synkivka — the Ukrainian military repelled eight attacks by the occupiers. There were three attacks in the Serebryansky Forest area near Kreminna.

The occupiers also advanced in the Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka areas in the Bakhmut direction. The defenders repelled 16 attacks.

The military also successfully repelled 21 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novokalynove and Novobakhmutivka, as well as in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske.

Eight Russian attacks were repulsed in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Ukrainian military repelled three attacks by the enemy, who were trying to restore lost positions in the areas south of Robotyne, as well as three enemy attacks in the Novopokrovka area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, continue the counter-battery fight, and inflict fire damage on the enemyʼs rear.

From February 24, 2022 to December 4, 2023, the Defense Forces eliminated about 332 810 Russian soldiers, including 770 in the last 24 hours.