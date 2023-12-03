Defense forces eliminated 930 occupiers last day. What is the situation by directions

The Russian occupiers are storming the positions of the Ukrainian military in the districts of Kupyansk, Lyman, in the Bakhmut, Shakhtarsk and Mariinka directions, the General Staff reports in a summary for the past day.

In total, 88 combat clashes took place at the front. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Synkivka, north-east of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka — defenders of Ukraine repelled seven attacks.

In the Lymansky direction, in the Serebryansk Forestry area, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. Under Bakhmut, the defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka. On the southern flank, our defenders continue their offensive actions and are entrenched in the achieved boundaries.

The enemy unsuccessfully tries to surround Avdiivka. In the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Severne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske in Donetsk region, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks.

The enemy is storming Ukrainian positions in the Mariinsky and Shakhtarsky directions, but without success. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers tried 12 times to restore their lost positions near Robotyny, west and northwest of Verbovoy.

Ukrainian units continue their offensive operation in the direction of Melitopol. In the Kherson region, Ukrainian units are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro, conducting counter-battery combat and destroying the enemyʼs rear.

From February 24, 2022 to December 3, 2023, the defense forces eliminated about 332,040 Russian invaders, including 930 in the last 24 hours.