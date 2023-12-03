Air defense forces shot down 10 kamikaze drones at night

On the night of December 3, air defense forces destroyed 10 Shahed attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force Command.

In total, the Russians released 12 Shahed attack drones and an Kh-59 guided missile over Ukraine.

The drones attacked in several waves, entered the Mykolaiv region through the occupied Kherson region. It was in the Mykolayiv region that the Air Force destroyed most of the "shaheds" — the rest were heading in the north-west direction, they were shot down in the Starokostyantynov area of the Khmelnytskyi region.

The Kh-59 guided air missile did not reach its target.