News

Tractors and transport. Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets
Date:

The German government announced another military package for Ukraine. It included:

  • four 8x8 HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers;
  • three vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
  • two cars for the border service;
  • five drone detection systems;
  • mobile antenna-mast system;
  • 3,840 artillery ammunition;
  • 25 laser rangefinders;
  • 15 sniper rifles HLR 338 and 60 thousand cartridges for them.

Currently, Ukraine is waiting for a winter aid package, which will includeone Patriot air defense system and additional IRIS-T air defense systems.