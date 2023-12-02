Tractors and transport. Germany announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German government announced another military package for Ukraine. It included:
- four 8x8 HX81 tractors and their semi-trailers;
- three vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles);
- two cars for the border service;
- five drone detection systems;
- mobile antenna-mast system;
- 3,840 artillery ammunition;
- 25 laser rangefinders;
- 15 sniper rifles HLR 338 and 60 thousand cartridges for them.
Currently, Ukraine is waiting for a winter aid package, which will includeone Patriot air defense system and additional IRIS-T air defense systems.