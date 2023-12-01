Another 146 Ukrainians want to evacuate from the Gaza Strip

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel received another 146 appeals from Ukrainian citizens who want to evacuate from the Gaza Strip.

Ukraineʼs ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this on the air of the telethon.

In November, Ukraine received 329permits for the evacuation of Ukrainians from Egypt and Israel. So far, the ambassador claims, 259 people have been deported, of which 172 are already in Ukraine. Other evacuated citizens decided to stay in Egypt or left for Europe on their own.

"Since the cessation of hostilities and the successful completion of the first stage of evacuation, we have received an additional 146 appeals from citizens. This is somewhat surprising, because the absolute majority of these citizens had permission to leave, but did not use it for various reasons," noted Korniychuk.

He added that the embassy has already submitted documents for obtaining evacuation permits. There are still approximately 500 people with Ukrainian passports in the Gaza Strip who currently do not want to evacuate.