Finland stopped border cooperation with Russia. The Kremlin was the first to take this step

The government of Finland has terminated the agreement on bilateral border cooperation with Russia. The Russian Federation was the first to terminate this agreement — at the end of October, the Russian side sent a notification of its decision to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.

It is noted that Helsinki declared invalid the resolution on the implementation of the agreement between the governments of Finland and the Russian Federation. The termination will take effect on January 24 next year.

The agreement concluded in 2012 provided for the development of cross-border cooperation between the countries.

Then the parties agreed to jointly deal with the socio-economic development of the border regions, create conditions for tourism and transportation, in particular, to arrange checkpoints at the borders. Also, the states were supposed to help each other in the event of forest fires and emergency situations, to warn about natural disasters and man-made accidents.