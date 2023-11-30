The court continued the arrest of ex-president of Motor Sichi Boguslayev

The court extended precautionary measures to the ex-resident of Motor Sich company Vyacheslav Boguslayev and the head of one of the companyʼs departments Oleh Dzyuba.

This is reported by "Suspilne" from the courtroom.

They will be held without bail until January 5, 2024.

The case of Boguslaev

On October 22, 2022, the SBU detained Vyacheslav Boguslayev, the former president of Motor Sich. He is suspected of treason — he and the head of the department of foreign economic activity supplied Russia with aircraft engines for combat helicopters (even after a full-scale invasion). Boguslaev is currently in a pre-trial detention center. Ukraine introduced sanctions against him. The SBU later established that Boguslayev blocked the delivery of the Mi-2 combat helicopter to the Ministry of Defenseʼs Main Intelligence Directorate in April 2022. He continued to communicate with Russian businessmen and officials who had access to the Russian high command, and complained to them about factory strikes and looting by Russian soldiers. The DBR has already handed over the Mi-2 helicopter to the military.

On May 10, "Skhemy" journalists discovered that Vyacheslav Boguslayev asked the Office of the President of Ukraine to include him in the list for exchange to Russia.