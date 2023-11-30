The Ministry of Defense found microcircuits with gold and silver in a military unit in Zhytomyr region

During the audit of the military unit in Zhytomyr region, the Ministry of Defense discovered microcircuits containing precious metals worth more than 65 million hryvnias.
During the inspection in two garages on the territory of the military unit, blocks with approximately 50 tons of microcircuits containing 28 kilograms of gold, 60 kilograms of silver and 590 grams of platinum group metals were found. These microcircuits were not registered with the military unit.
The cost of microcircuits was estimated at 65.66 million hryvnias, they were registered.
The circumstances of how the valuable property disappeared from the register and why it was kept unaccounted for are still being established. The materials of the internal audit will be handed over to law enforcement agencies.
- Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine found 1.4 kilograms of dental gold worth 3.5 million hryvnias in its warehouses. Now the department plans to hand it over to the National Bank by the end of the year.
- On November 21, the Ministry of Defense inspected one of the military units in the Chernihiv region and found almost 40 million hryvnias in damages. One of the violations is the unjustified overpricing of generators purchased in 2022. Losses from this reached 37.1 million hryvnias. The command of the unit of the military unit compensated 1.5 million hryvnias in cash, and 200 thousand hryvnias were given in property — 3.1 thousand liters of diesel fuel and 13 batteries.