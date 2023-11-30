The Ministry of Defense found microcircuits with gold and silver in a military unit in Zhytomyr region

During the audit of the military unit in Zhytomyr region, the Ministry of Defense discovered microcircuits containing precious metals worth more than 65 million hryvnias.

During the inspection in two garages on the territory of the military unit, blocks with approximately 50 tons of microcircuits containing 28 kilograms of gold, 60 kilograms of silver and 590 grams of platinum group metals were found. These microcircuits were not registered with the military unit.

The cost of microcircuits was estimated at 65.66 million hryvnias, they were registered.

The circumstances of how the valuable property disappeared from the register and why it was kept unaccounted for are still being established. The materials of the internal audit will be handed over to law enforcement agencies.