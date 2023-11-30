SBU searched the Pochaiv Lavra. The UOC MP informed about the “eviction” of the pupils of the seminary

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the police searched the Pochaiv Lavra in the Ternopil region, which belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

Babel in the regional office of SBU confirmed the fact of the searches, but did not name the reasons. According to the media, the searches are connected with the spread of Russian ideology by representatives of the Lavra.

UOC MP publishes photos and videos with law enforcement officers. They claim that the police are allegedly evicting minors from the Kremenets Theological School.

At 11:46, SBU press service officially announced the searches. They are taking place within the framework of the investigation into the involvement of the leadership of the Lavra in inciting national enmity and hatred. Criminal proceedings have been opened under the article on violation of equality (Article 161 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the monasteryʼs website contained publications that insulted the national honor and dignity of Jews, as well as incited religious enmity against representatives of all churches, except UOC MP. The posts also questioned the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state separate from Russia.

SBU did not comment on the statement of UOC MP regarding the "forced eviction" of minors from the Kremenets Theological School.