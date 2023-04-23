The Ministry of Culture created a commission to check the Pochaiv Lavra

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy created a commission that will check the use of the Pochaiv Lavra by the UOC MP.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko on the air of the telethon.

"Commissions have already been established to check the use of facilities both in the Pochaiv Lavra and on the territory of the Chernihiv Reserve, where agreements regarding the use of some reserve facilities have already been suspended," he noted.

According to him, the Pochaiv Lavra is on the balance sheet of the Kremenets-Pochaiv historical and architectural reserve — this will affect the verification process.

"There is a different situation than with the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, because there isThe Kremenets Reserve, there is the Pochaiv Lavra, and there is a mutual relationship between them. In the Kremenets Nature Reserve, one of the temples has an expired usage agreement. However, representatives of the ministry are not allowed there, the court is currently considering the case. In addition, the Ministry of Culture has suspended agreements regarding the use of some objects on the territory of the "Ancient Chernihiv" reserve, Tkachenko said.

The government official added that the Ministry of Culture is in a civilized dialogue" with representatives of the UOC MP in Chernihiv.