All children were evacuated from dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region

The evacuation of families with children from dangerous areas of the Kupyan region in the Kharkiv region has been completed. 299 children were taken out together with their parents.
This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration.
According to him, the last two families with children were looking for almost a week. And on November 28, they took out the last girl who remained in a dangerous area. Another family independently left the region.
At the reception point for evacuees in Kharkiv, everyone received humanitarian, advisory, medical, and psychological assistance. 493 people were also resettled.
Children were evacuated from three communities of the Kupyan district.
- Russian troops launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when they occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions. In April, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall they de-occupied parts of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. In Kharkiv Oblast, 29 settlements remained under occupation. The occupiers are still periodically shelling Kharkiv and regularly the border towns of the region.