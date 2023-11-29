All children were evacuated from dangerous areas of the Kharkiv region

The evacuation of families with children from dangerous areas of the Kupyan region in the Kharkiv region has been completed. 299 children were taken out together with their parents.

This was reported by Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration.

According to him, the last two families with children were looking for almost a week. And on November 28, they took out the last girl who remained in a dangerous area. Another family independently left the region.

At the reception point for evacuees in Kharkiv, everyone received humanitarian, advisory, medical, and psychological assistance. 493 people were also resettled.

Children were evacuated from three communities of the Kupyan district.