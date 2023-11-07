190 children have already been evacuated from Kharkiv region, and 85 more remain to be picked up

190 children have already been compulsorily evacuated from the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. In total, the leadership of the region should take 275 children to safe regions, as informed the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Itʼs about the evacuation of 66 settlements: from Kindrashivska, Kupyanska, Kurylivska, Petropavlivska, Dvorichanska and Vilkhuvatska territorial communities of the Kupyansk district.

The evacuation will be carried out for 45 days — children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative will receive free shelter, humanitarian aid and psychological support.

Families are transported free of charge, for a prior appointment you need to contact local authorities by phone: 0 800 339 291.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 15-48 or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at the number: (096) 078-84-33.