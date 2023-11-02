Children will be forcibly evacuated due to constant shelling in the Kharkiv region — a list of settlements

Due to the security situation, forced evacuation of children was introduced in a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region, as the Ministry of Reintegration reported.

We are talking about the evacuation of 275 children and their families from 66 settlements: from Kindrashivska, Kupyanska, Kurylivska, Petropavlivska, Dvorichanska and Vilkhuvatska territorial communities of the Kupyansk district.

The evacuation will be carried out for 45 days — children accompanied by one of their parents or a legal representative will receive free shelter, humanitarian aid and psychological support.

Families are transported free of charge, for a preliminary appointment it is necessary to contact local authorities — 0 800 339 291.

You can also report your desire to evacuate to the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 15-48 or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers at the number: (096) 078-84-33.