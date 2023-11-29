Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky died in Ukraine on November 28.
His death was confirmed in “VKontakte” by the organization of graduates of the Moscow Higher Military Command School "Kremlin". Zavadsky graduated from there. Prior to that, on November 28, Russian Z-publics and "war correspondents" wrote about his death.
The organization does not indicate the cause of death, only the date — November 28. According to Russian resources, the general blew himself up on a mine. Some wrote that it was eliminated in the area of the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. He allegedly came under fire from a Ukrainian BTR-82A.
In the area of this village, the Ukrainian marines continue to hold positions and try to expand the bridgehead.
- Since 2021, Zavadsky commanded the Taman Division. During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he planned and conducted operations in the Kharkiv region, and in September 2022 he fled from Izyum, at least that is what the media reported. The deceased held the position of deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Federation.
- This is the 12th report on the death of the highest officers of the Armed Forces of Russia in Ukraine. Of them, the Russian Federation confirmed the death of seven, actually including Zavadsky.