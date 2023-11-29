Russian Major General Vladimir Zavadsky died in Ukraine on November 28.

His death was confirmed in “VKontakte” by the organization of graduates of the Moscow Higher Military Command School "Kremlin". Zavadsky graduated from there. Prior to that, on November 28, Russian Z-publics and "war correspondents" wrote about his death.

The organization does not indicate the cause of death, only the date — November 28. According to Russian resources, the general blew himself up on a mine. Some wrote that it was eliminated in the area of the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. He allegedly came under fire from a Ukrainian BTR-82A.

In the area of this village, the Ukrainian marines continue to hold positions and try to expand the bridgehead.