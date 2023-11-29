Robots will teach schoolchildren English in South Korea

Robot tutors will appear in primary and secondary schools in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, next year. They will help students learn English.

“The Korea Times” writes about it.

The government will develop robots together with a private company. In March 2024, test copies will be sent to five primary and secondary schools. Robot teachers will work on the basis of artificial intelligence and will look like the machines that currently work in restaurants.

If the trial classes with robots are successful, the Seoul Department of Education will expand the list of schools with robot teachers. In addition, in Seoul, voice chatbots will be used during oral training, as well as for communication with foreign students.