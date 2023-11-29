All managers of forest farms were fired in the Rivne region. Earlier, “Forests of Ukraine” declared about mass staff purges

The state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" dismissed all the directors of Rivne forestry. The reason was "chronic problems" in the region.

This was reported by the press service of the state enterprise.

General Director of the "Forests of Ukraine" Yuriy Bolokhovets noted that with the help of a radical change of management they want to solve "deep problems" in the forest industry. New managers of forestry will be determined at an open personnel competition.