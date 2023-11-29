All managers of forest farms were fired in the Rivne region. Earlier, “Forests of Ukraine” declared about mass staff purges

The state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" dismissed all the directors of Rivne forestry. The reason was "chronic problems" in the region.
This was reported by the press service of the state enterprise.
General Director of the "Forests of Ukraine" Yuriy Bolokhovets noted that with the help of a radical change of management they want to solve "deep problems" in the forest industry. New managers of forestry will be determined at an open personnel competition.
- On November 24, the general director of the state-owned enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" Yuriy Bolokhovets announced mass layoffs and added that during the year the security service of "Forests of Ukraine" recorded violations, as well as collected information and conducted official investigations.
- Already on November 25, an official of the Polissia forest enterprise was exposed for illegal enrichment. He turned out to be the deputy of the Rivne Regional Council and at the same time the deputy director of the regional office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" Vitaliy Suhovych. During the searches at his home, at work and at the homes of relatives and close friends, they found money in national and foreign currency in the total amount of almost 150 million hryvnias. They also discovered jewelry, gold bars, weapons, three cars: Audi Q8, Mercedes-Benz GLE 350E, BMW X5, 2 pistols, a Kalashnikov assault rifle with 16 magazines with cartridges.