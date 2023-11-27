SBU declared the suspicion to the brother of the MP-collaborator Yuriy Kovalyov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Kherson Regional Council member Yuriy Kovalyov, the elder brother of the MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov.

This was reported in SBU press service.

Yuriy Kovalyov is currently working for the Russians as part of the occupation "The State Duma of the Kherson region" from the ruling party of the Russian Federation "United Russia". Using the "status" of his brother, Yuriy Kovalyov re-registered under Russian law more than 20 controlled companies in the Kherson region. In particular, the local agricultural holding, which this year transported almost 35 thousand tons of Ukrainian grain to Russia for a total amount of 140 million hryvnias.

The law enforcement officers also established that, on the instructions of Yuriy Kovalyov, Russian tanks and armored vehicles were being refueled "out of turn" at gas stations under his control. In addition, his companies supplied food for the occupiers at the checkpoints. Yuriy Kovalyovʼs companies also pay taxes in the Russian Federation. In August 2022 alone, one of his agricultural companies transferred almost 3 million Russian rubles to the Russian budget.

Now Yuriy Kovalyov is still in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. He was informed of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: