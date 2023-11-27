The Czech Republic is seeking an exception to EU sanctions on Russian steel

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Josef Sikela believes that an exception will be made for the Czech Republic regarding European sanctions regarding the import of Russian steel. The official stated this in Brussels before the meeting of EU trade ministers, as "České noviny" writes.

"I firmly believe that the approach will be maintained, according to which sanctions should primarily harm those against whom they are directed, and not those who apply them. In that case, we will be satisfied," Sikela noted.

Czech metallurgical company "Vítkovice Steel" seeks to retain the right to import Russian steel until 2028. This issue is being considered as part of the negotiations on the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia. In addition to the Czech Republic, Belgium and Italy are also seeking exemptions.