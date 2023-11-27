The Czech Republic is seeking an exception to EU sanctions on Russian steel

The Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Josef Sikela believes that an exception will be made for the Czech Republic regarding European sanctions regarding the import of Russian steel. The official stated this in Brussels before the meeting of EU trade ministers, as "České noviny" writes.
"I firmly believe that the approach will be maintained, according to which sanctions should primarily harm those against whom they are directed, and not those who apply them. In that case, we will be satisfied," Sikela noted.
Czech metallurgical company "Vítkovice Steel" seeks to retain the right to import Russian steel until 2028. This issue is being considered as part of the negotiations on the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia. In addition to the Czech Republic, Belgium and Italy are also seeking exemptions.
- The draft of the twelfth package of sanctions was presented by the European Commission in mid-November. The package proposes sanctions against 120 individuals and legal entities, restrictions on imports and exports, as well as measures related to oil price ceilings and the circumvention of existing sanctions.
- Slovakia has already declared that it will block the package if restrictions on nuclear fuel are not excluded from it, since the Russian Federation is the only supplier for its stations. Hungary also threatened a blockade.
- The publication "Bloomberg" wrote that the group of "big countries" of the European Union is trying to soften the anti-Russian sanctions in the new package. However, there is information that it should be approved by December 25.