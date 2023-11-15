The EU proposed new sanctions against Russia

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the European Commission submitted proposals to the European Council regarding the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.
The press service writes about it.
Josep Borrell proposes to impose sanctions on more than 120 individuals and legal entities for their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The high representative, together with the European Commission, also proposes to adopt new bans on import and export, to strengthen oil price restrictions, to counteract the circumvention of European sanctions.
Those involved in the Russian military, defense and IT sectors and important economic operators should also be included in the sanctions list.
In addition, Josep Borrell and the European Commission proposed sanctions against the organizers of illegal "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, responsible for the forced "re-education" of Ukrainian children, and against propagandists.
- The previous 11th package of EU sanctions entered into force on June 23. More than 100 individuals and structures came under them, and as part of the measures, export restrictions were imposed on 87 companies. It was reported that this package is also aimed at combating sanctions evasion. The EU measures included, in particular, "extending the ban on the transit of some dual-use goods, for example, advanced technologies, aviation materials exported from the EU to third countries via Russia." Also, the European Union "extended the ban on the export of luxury cars to all new and used cars with an engine capacity of more than 1,900 cubic meters. cm and for all electric and hybrid vehicles". In addition, the EU introduced a "total ban on certain types of machine components". The EU authorities banned the import of steel products and products for which metal was used from the Russian Federation.