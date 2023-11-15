The EU proposed new sanctions against Russia

EU High Representative Josep Borrell and the European Commission submitted proposals to the European Council regarding the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

The press service writes about it.

Josep Borrell proposes to impose sanctions on more than 120 individuals and legal entities for their role in undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The high representative, together with the European Commission, also proposes to adopt new bans on import and export, to strengthen oil price restrictions, to counteract the circumvention of European sanctions.

Those involved in the Russian military, defense and IT sectors and important economic operators should also be included in the sanctions list.

In addition, Josep Borrell and the European Commission proposed sanctions against the organizers of illegal "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine, responsible for the forced "re-education" of Ukrainian children, and against propagandists.