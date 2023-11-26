Bloomberg: A number of large EU countries are in favor of easing sanctions against Russia in the new package

The group of "big countries" of the European Union seeks to soften the anti-Russian sanctions in the new, 12th package, which is aimed at combating the circumvention of the ban on the import of key goods through third countries.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to knowledgeable sources.

These are planned restrictions that will prohibit the purchase through intermediary companies registered in third countries of some key goods, such as semiconductors, which can be used for military production. According to the plan, companies exporting such goods must deposit a certain amount into a deposit account before selling. If it turns out that the products are intended for Russia and bypass sanctions, then at least half of this amount should go to a special fund to support Ukraine, and the contract should be terminated. In addition, in the new package, exporters will be required to report violations of sanctions by companies from third countries.

Sources say that the unnamed "big countries" of the EU doubt the implementation of such a plan and fear that such a step will make the products of European companies less competitive. They want to reduce the list of goods that will be subject to restrictions.