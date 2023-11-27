The main Christmas tree will be installed at the expense of patrons in Kyiv. It will stand on Sofia Square

The countryʼs main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofia Square, in Kyiv. Such a decision was made by the capitalʼs Defense Council, as the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko informed.

The Christmas tree will be installed on December 3, and removed by January 10, 2024. The official opening is planned for December 6 before Nicholas Day.

The city will not spend money. As last year, the Christmas tree will be installed and decorated at the expense of patrons.

"GLOBAL-DECOR" LLC is responsible for the installation and maintenance of the main Christmas tree, all resource and financial support related to this.

There will be no mass events, fairs and entertainment on Sofia Square.

If the district state administrations of the city will plan any festive events in the districts, it will not be at local expense either.