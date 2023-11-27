“Scythian gold” returned to Ukraine. The artifacts were kept in the Netherlands for nine years due to the occupation of Crimea

"Scythian gold" returned to Ukraine — for nine years the exhibits were stored in the Netherlands. Even before the occupation of Crimea, the museum artifacts went to the Allard Pilson museum in the Netherlands, and in the following years, Russia and Ukraine argued in the courts about where the exhibition should return.

This was reported by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. It is here that the artifacts will be stored until the deoccupation of Crimea.

Національний музей історії України

In November, the objects from the Crimean museums underwent an independent inspection, after which they were transported to Kyiv. Currently, experts are examining the condition of these things. We are talking about 565 objects — ancient sculptures, Scythian and Sarmatian jewelry, Chinese lacquer caskets, which are two thousand years old.