“Scythian gold” returned to Ukraine. The artifacts were kept in the Netherlands for nine years due to the occupation of Crimea

"Scythian gold" returned to Ukraine — for nine years the exhibits were stored in the Netherlands. Even before the occupation of Crimea, the museum artifacts went to the Allard Pilson museum in the Netherlands, and in the following years, Russia and Ukraine argued in the courts about where the exhibition should return.
This was reported by the National Museum of the History of Ukraine. It is here that the artifacts will be stored until the deoccupation of Crimea.
In November, the objects from the Crimean museums underwent an independent inspection, after which they were transported to Kyiv. Currently, experts are examining the condition of these things. We are talking about 565 objects — ancient sculptures, Scythian and Sarmatian jewelry, Chinese lacquer caskets, which are two thousand years old.
- On June 9, 2023, the Supreme Court of the Netherlands ordered the archaeological museum in Amsterdam to hand over 565 exhibits from the exhibition "Crimea. The Golden Island in the Black Sea" to Kyiv. In November 2023, the Netherlands announced that it would not collect the debt from Ukraine for the storage of museum exhibits, which is more than €111 000.
- In 2014, more than two thousand exhibits were taken from the museums of Crimea to an exhibition in Amsterdam. After the occupation of Crimea, Russia and Ukraine argued about the ownership of the collection, the total value of which exceeds one million euros. After the exhibition ended, 19 objects, including the legendary golden sword and shield, returned to the Museum of Historical Jewelry in Kyiv. The rest of the collection — 565 museum pieces and 2 111 storage units with a total value of nearly €1.5 million — has become the subject of controversy.