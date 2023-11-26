Reuters and The Sun showed footage of air defense operations in Kyiv. The Air Force says there are no complaints

On Saturday, November 25, the Reuters agency and the tabloid The Sun published footage of the night shooting down of Shahed kamikaze drones over Kyiv. The footage caused criticism on social networks.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said on the air of the telethon that he had seen these videos and had no complaints about them — there was no "sensitive information" in the footage.

"I saw the video, there is nothing to worry about. The work of the Air Defense Forces is shown, and the commander of the Air Force in his Telegram channel also sometimes thanks our defenders and shows a video [...]. If there is no sensitive information in this video, i.e. where the rockets are coming from, then there is nothing to worry about," said Ihnat.

In general, the military leadership and the authorities have repeatedly called on people not to record the work of air defense, as it helps the enemy to identify locations and targets. The SBU periodically punishes people for such filming.