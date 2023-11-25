During the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 860 invaders and 6 tanks

During the day, 74 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. Russia lost 860 occupiers, six tanks, 18 artillery systems, seven armored fighting vehicles and other things.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

Russian troops stormed the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region. Ukrainian fighters repelled all attacks. They were also reflected in the Lymansky direction in the area of Serebryanske Forestry.

In the Bakhmut region, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, and in the Avdiivsky region, east of Novokalynovy, Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, Severnoy, and Pervomaisky in Donetsk region.

The occupiers stormed unsuccessfully in the areas of Marʼinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, and also tried to restore lost positions near Robotyny and Novopokrovka in the Zaporizhia region.