The head of the European Council will meet with Orban over his threats to block aid to Ukraine

The President of the European Council Charles Michel will go to Hungary on November 27 to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This was reported by the spokeswoman of the President of the European Council, Kateryna Kasing.

"On Monday, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will travel to Hungary for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, as part of the preparations for the European Council," Kessinge writes.

Whatʼs going on

On November 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote a letter to the head of the European Council Charles Michel. In the appeal, the Hungarian head of state threatened to block all decisions regarding the financing of Ukraine, the opening of negotiations on joining the EU or further sanctions against the Russian Federation, if the EU leaders do not revise the strategy of supporting Kyiv.

The following day, the European Commission approved the payment of €900 million in advance payments within the framework of the previously frozen fund to support Hungaryʼs economy. Thus, the EU is trying to convince Hungary to unblock the aid package to Ukraine.

Relations between Ukraine and Hungary

Relations between the countries worsened in 2017, when the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law "On Education". Then the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary announced that in response to the new law, Hungary would block further movement of Ukraine to the EU.

The law in question provides that children will have the opportunity to study in their mother tongue only in primary school — the first four years. From the fifth grade, all subjects must be taught in Ukrainian. This caused outrage in Hungary, which accused Ukraine of the alleged problems of "national minorities in Transcarpathia".

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of the territory of our country, Hungary has never provided military support to Ukraine, Prime Minister Orban has an openly pro-Russian position.