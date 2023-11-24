Thanks to Chicherinaʼs video, journalists found a Russian officer who kept more than 360 residents of Yahidne in the basement for a month

The journalists of "Suspilne" published an investigative film about a Russian officer with the call sign "Klyon", on whose orders in March 2022, in the village of Yahidne (Chernihiv region), 366 residents were kept in the basement. They had to live in the basement of the school for 27 days without food, water and light.

Journalists began investigating the Russian war crime in Yahidne in July 2022. Then they established that the 228th motorized rifle regiment from Yekaterinburg was stationed in the village. They interviewed the surviving witnesses, and they called the call sign of the Russian commander — "Klyon". Together with the law enforcement officers, the journalists identified many Russian soldiers, but not the person responsible for this war crime.

After the appearance of a recording of the concert of the Russian singer Yulia Chicherina, against whom the SBU raised a number of suspicions, the investigation was resumed in June 2023. "Klyon" lit up at a concert for the occupiers near Kreminna. He was recognized by the residents of Yahidne. It turned out that Semyon Oleksandrovich Solovov, born in 1987, is hiding under this call sign. He is still alive and is probably in the occupied Luhansk region.

Journalists wrote to him, and "Klyon" replied that he was now in Luhansk region. When he was directly asked about Yahidne, he denied everything and said that he had never been there. After speaking with journalists, Solovov deleted the correspondence, and then assured that a person named Semyon Solovov had died.

Journalists handed over all information about the officer to the Security Service of Ukraine.