WP: Russia and China are discussing the construction of an underwater tunnel that will connect the Russian Federation with Crimea

At the end of October, Russian and Chinese businessmen connected to the government began discussing the construction of an underwater tunnel that would connect Russia with occupied Crimea. The Russians want to create a transport route protected from Ukrainian attacks.

“The Washington Post” writes about this with reference to messages intercepted by the Ukrainian security services.

The talks between Russian and Chinese businessmen were triggered by Russiaʼs growing concern about the security of the Crimean bridge — it is a key logistical route for the Russians, but Ukraine has already attacked it several times. According to expert engineers, the construction of an underwater tunnel next to the bridge will face huge technical obstacles.

In addition, it creates great risks for China, which did not recognize the Russian annexation of Crimea. Chinese companies may fall under Western economic sanctions.

In the intercepted e-mails received by the publication, it is said that one of the largest construction companies in China is ready to participate in the project. In a statement dated October 4, the Chinese Railway Construction Corporation CRCC stated that it is "ready to ensure the construction of railways and highways of any complexity in the Crimean region."

The publicationʼs experts claim that China has the necessary experience and equipment to build an underwater tunnel under the Kerch Strait.