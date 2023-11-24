Ukraine is starting to collect data for the evacuation of truck drivers stuck on the border with Poland

Ukraine has started collecting data for the evacuation of truck drivers stuck on the border with Poland.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach.

If the driver wants to be evacuated, he must fill out the form here.

"We have raised issues several times at the working and official levels regarding food, the rotation of ambulances, fire engines, proper sanitary conditions — none of this has happened. Instead, we continue to see messages about the approval of the continuation of the protest by the local authorities," explained Derkach.

Also, Ukraine initiates the creation of a monitoring group on the part of the European Union at the border. The group must officially record the situation in front of the checkpoints: whether dangerous goods are allowed through, how humanitarian aid crosses the border, and what conditions the drivers are in. An official letter with such an offer was sent.

Polish trucks block the Ukrainian border in the Polish border village of Dorogusk, November 21, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»