Surgeons removed a fragment of a Russian mine from the heart of a child who came under fire in Kherson

Doctors removed a mine fragment from the heart of a 4-year-old girl who came under Russian mortar shelling in Kherson.
This was reported by the Heart Institute of the Ministry of Health.
The director of the Institute Borys Todurov says that the child miraculously survived. After the operation, she was stabilized — the girlʼs life is no longer in danger.
During the operation, doctors used neodymium magnets, which consist of an alloy of neodymium, boron and iron, in order to remove fragments from soft tissues — this method is less traumatic.
"The childʼs condition is satisfactory. She has already been transferred from the intensive care unit to the general ward. The girl still has a lesion on her leg, because several fragments hit her during the shelling. We removed the fragment from the heart, the leg is healing little by little — there is no need to do an operation. There is a torn wound, and it is healing. So far, everything is fine with the child," added the director of the Heart Institute.
- On November 13, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at a car in the suburbs of Kherson. There were three people there — a small child, her mother and grandfather. The family was returning home after a medical examination. As a result of the impact, the car caught fire: the 36-year-old mother of a two-month-old girl received a traumatic amputation of her legs, doctors are fighting for her life. The childʼs grandfather was burned in the car. The girl was diagnosed with a closed craniocerebral injury, a concussion, a bruised lung and kidney.