The unique “Food Train” made its first journey. It will provide the frontline regions with hot lunches

The "Food Train", a charity kitchen train, set off on its first jouney, which will help the frontline regions of Kharkiv region with hot lunches.

This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ).

The train went to Kharkiv and Izyum on Thanksgiving Day to give goodies to those who help the frontline region with their daily work: emergency services workers, policemen, medics, railway workers. Save Ukraine volunteers will also hand over meals made in the train kitchen to residents of cities in need of food — baked turkey, potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Project co-founder Howard Buffett is expected to join one of the flights in December. Together with the Food Train team, he will offer food to all Ukrainians along the front line.

Food Train can work autonomously for 5-7 days, producing more than 10 000 portions of food every day. The almost 150-meter-long train has a generator car and a filling station, a refrigerator car with a freezer, two cars with a cold and hot kitchen, a car for the train staff and cooks, as well as a baggage car that holds 27 thousand liters of water, with a filtration and pumping station