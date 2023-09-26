An autonomous “Food Train” kitchen train was created in Ukraine. The main points of it

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) and the Howard Buffett Foundation created the "Food Train", an autonomous kitchen train. It should provide food for Ukrainians in territories with serious damage to logistics and electricity networks, gas and water supply.

The press service of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences writes about it.

The six-car kitchen train was tested, and it is ready to go to any part of the country where it will be needed. The "Food Train" cars have undergone a major overhaul and complete modernization.

The train, about 150 meters long, has a generator car and a filling station inside, a refrigerator car with a freezer, two cars with a cold and a hot kitchen, a car for the train staff and cooks, as well as a baggage car that holds 27 thousand liters of water, with a filtration and pumping station.

"Food Train" can work autonomously for 5-7 days, producing more than 10 000 portions of food every day. This will be done by 14 chefs.

On the day of the test launch of the train in Kyiv, September 22, "Food Train" cooks served a thousand hot meals in two hours to "Save Ukraine" volunteers, passengers of the evacuation flight from Sumy, and residents of shelters in Irpin and Bucha.