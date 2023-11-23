Europol has created a new group to help investigate crimes by Russians in Ukraine. It will work as an OSINT community

Europol has created a new operational task force (OTF) to help investigate major international crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine.

The task force will help identify suspects and their involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity or crimes of genocide. Team members will collect and analyze open source intelligence (OSINT).

Europol points out that there is an unprecedented level of OSINT on the Internet since the start of the war. Such information can significantly help investigators in the verification and registration of war crimes. The group is led by the international crime units of the Dutch and German police.

So far, 14 countries have agreed to provide the task force with a special OSINT capability: Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Norway, Great Britain, and the United States of America.