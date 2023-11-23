South Korea told how Russia helped North Korea launch a satellite

After talks between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, North Korea sent data on launch vehicles launched by previous North Korean satellites, and Russia agreed to analyze them.

This was stated by parliamentarians of South Korea with reference to intelligence data, as writes "Reuters".

"Regarding the success of the third launch, the National Intelligence Service assessed that there was assistance from Russia," a member of the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee Yoo Sang-bum told reporters.

According to another member of the committee Youn Kun-young, the launch was successful and the satellite entered orbit. So North Korea may launch more satellites and conduct a nuclear test next year.

The Russian Foreign Ministry denied illegal military cooperation with North Korea.